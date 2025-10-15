Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,578,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 131.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 433,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.56 million during the quarter. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

