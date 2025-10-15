Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 17% – Time to Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 286,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 81,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 17.0%

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

