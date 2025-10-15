NorthRock Partners LLC Has $791,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SNPS opened at $443.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

