NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

