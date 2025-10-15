Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.