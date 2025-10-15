Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

