Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

