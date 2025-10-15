Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 232 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the first quarter worth about $14,737,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 632.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. New Street Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $90.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,348.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

