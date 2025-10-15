Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

