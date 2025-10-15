Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $348.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

