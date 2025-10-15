Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,382.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.