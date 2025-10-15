Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $79.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

