Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $313,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $276.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

