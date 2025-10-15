Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 839.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.09.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

