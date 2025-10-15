Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,270 Ameren Corporation $AEE

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.7%

Ameren stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

