Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,529 shares of company stock worth $3,362,874. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

