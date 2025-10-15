Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $112,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,325,688.65. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

