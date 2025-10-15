Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.27.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

