Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF $GXG

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Shares of GXG stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

About Global X MSCI Colombia ETF

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

