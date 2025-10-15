Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $983.18 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,059.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $845.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $386.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

