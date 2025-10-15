Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

