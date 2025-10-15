Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Unilever by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Unilever by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 595,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.5%

UL stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

