Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.