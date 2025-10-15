Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Trading Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 156.95 ($2.09). Approximately 20,864,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 4,804,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.85).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,000,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138, for a total transaction of £2,760,044.16. Also, insider Mary Reilly bought 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £2,544.72. Insiders have bought 4,472 shares of company stock worth $618,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

