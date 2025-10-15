Meritage Portfolio Management Has $12.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $665.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.89. The company has a market cap of $694.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.