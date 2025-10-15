Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meritage Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.