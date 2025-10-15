Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,059,792,000 after acquiring an additional 581,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after buying an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after buying an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.05. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

