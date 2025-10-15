LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Stake Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

