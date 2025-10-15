Lunt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 101,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $94.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

