Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Head to Head Comparison

Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lianhe Sowell International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lianhe Sowell International Group and W.W. Grainger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 W.W. Grainger 2 7 3 1 2.23

Profitability

W.W. Grainger has a consensus target price of $1,073.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given W.W. Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and W.W. Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and W.W. Grainger”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.67 $1.91 billion $39.41 24.36

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

(Get Free Report)

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.