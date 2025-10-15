Kiker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 510 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

