Kiker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF $UVXY

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

