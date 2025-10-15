Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,050,000 after buying an additional 2,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $51,330,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,512 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

