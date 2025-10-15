Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 623,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

