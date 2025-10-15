Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

