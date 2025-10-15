JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $51,269,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,922,000 after purchasing an additional 697,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.