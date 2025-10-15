Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

