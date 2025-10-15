J.Safra Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,853,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of IES by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $394.99 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total transaction of $2,593,220.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $53,984,109. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

