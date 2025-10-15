J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,767 NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 93,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $34.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

