J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,246 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.