Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.4%

LULU opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.