Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

