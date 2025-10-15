Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 3,503.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.