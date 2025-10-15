HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot
In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $457.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,989.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.58.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
