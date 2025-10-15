HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $457.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,989.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.