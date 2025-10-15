HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 9.32 ($0.12), with a volume of 396,906 shares.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of £64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. HSS Hire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSS Hire Group plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominantly business customers:

HSS ProService (“Pro”) is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, Pro is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for its c.3,000 customers, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.