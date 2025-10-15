Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Home BancShares by 25.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Home BancShares by 60.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Stock Up 4.3%

HOMB stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Home BancShares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

