Head-To-Head Review: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) vs. TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 127.16% 6.60% TSS 3.43% 107.01% 8.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chiyoda and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00 TSS 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

TSS has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.72%. Given TSS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSS is more favorable than Chiyoda.

This table compares Chiyoda and TSS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72 TSS $148.00 million 3.14 $5.98 million $0.36 50.97

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Chiyoda on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

(Get Free Report)

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.