GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.