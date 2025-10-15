Granite Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

