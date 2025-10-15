Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $580.23 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.69. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

